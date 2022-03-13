Polker Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $487,503.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Polker has a market cap of $2.75 million and $487,503.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.93 or 0.06622986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,884.61 or 1.00246321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

