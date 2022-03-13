PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and $1.03 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

