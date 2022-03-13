PonziCoin Achieves Market Cap of $975.82 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $975.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

