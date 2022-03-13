Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 58,003.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Popular by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Popular by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.18 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

