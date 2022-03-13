Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Popular worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Popular by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Popular by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.18 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.