Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $317,518.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00105158 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

