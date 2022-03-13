Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Post by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock traded down $33.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.71. 2,376,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. Post has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

