PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $91.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,796.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.85 or 0.06610969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00269865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00741382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00469357 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00401654 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,421,673 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

