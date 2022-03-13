PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

