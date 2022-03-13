Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Tops $287,988.77

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $287,988.77 and approximately $4,565.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.11 or 0.06630065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.12 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

