PowerTrade Fuel Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $150,961.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00105293 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.