PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in PPL by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

