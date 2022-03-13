Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 59,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

