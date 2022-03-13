Primalbase Token (PBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $396.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

