Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

