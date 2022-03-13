Private Wealth Group LLC Has $11.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 7.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.45. 4,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,014. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $173.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

