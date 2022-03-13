Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. 609,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

