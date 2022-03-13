Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

