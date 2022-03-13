Privatix (PRIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,200.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $105,564.68 and approximately $33,200.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00105293 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

