PRIZM Price Down 6.4% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $530,874.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001336 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,741,536 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

