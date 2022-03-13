Project Inverse (XIV) Achieves Market Cap of $540,725.70

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $540,725.70 and $227,166.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,708,652 coins and its circulating supply is 36,143,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

