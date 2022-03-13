Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Down 37.6% in February

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

