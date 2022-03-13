Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,816. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

