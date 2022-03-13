Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

