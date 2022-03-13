Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($82.61) to €78.50 ($85.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 255,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,996. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.