Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0001 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $3,270.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

