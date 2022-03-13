Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 408,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.