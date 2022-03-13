Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $3.60 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00009240 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $950,074.25 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.28 or 0.06595706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.64 or 0.99932346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041640 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

