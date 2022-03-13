Qbao (QBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,906.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $315,452.76 and approximately $17,906.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.