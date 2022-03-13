QUAI DAO (QUAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,926.00

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $891,227.72 and approximately $81,926.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

