Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

