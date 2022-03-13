QuickSwap Price Hits $178.89 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $178.89 or 0.00467730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $58.52 million and $32.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

