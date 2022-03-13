Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QNRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 674,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

