Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Head to Head Analysis

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Quotient Technology -8.74% -18.98% -7.59%

This table compares SurgePays and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.81 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $521.49 million 1.07 -$45.57 million ($0.49) -12.00

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SurgePays and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.11%. Quotient Technology has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.84%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than SurgePays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats SurgePays on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

