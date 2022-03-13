Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $408.62 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $408.62 million and $76.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.57 or 0.06658169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.22 or 0.99961669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041476 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca's total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 306,292,615,923 coins.

