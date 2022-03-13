Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $322,166.56 and $5,693.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

