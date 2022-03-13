Rai Reflex Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00007700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $76.18 million and $1.59 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06639156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.28 or 0.99932324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041650 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,365,826 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

