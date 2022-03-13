Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

