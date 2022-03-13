Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

