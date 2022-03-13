Raze Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $478,521.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $478,521.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.50 or 0.06590173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.06 or 0.99983279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

