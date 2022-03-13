Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.44.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.