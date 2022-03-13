Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$5.03 and a 1-year high of C$18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

