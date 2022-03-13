Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $166,450.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

