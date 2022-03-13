Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $65.35 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

