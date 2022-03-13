Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Recruit stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

