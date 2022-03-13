RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $372,107.49

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $372,107.49 and approximately $21,094.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00269825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

