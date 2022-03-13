Redd 24-Hour Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.42 or 0.99894489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00266217 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

