RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00411176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

