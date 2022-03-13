Redpanda Earth Price Tops $0.0000 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $194,248.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.44 or 0.06612875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.91 or 0.99977265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041361 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

