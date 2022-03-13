Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $549,823.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.